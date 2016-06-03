Herb Cream Cheese

This creamy herb cream cheese recipe makes the perfect savory spread for bagels with smoked salmon or as a condiment on a sandwich or wrap.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, cornichon (or pickle) and chives in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 98.3IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 16.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 28.7mg; sodium 50.7mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022