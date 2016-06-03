Dill Mustard Sauce

This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

5 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mustard, honey and vinegar in a small bowl. Whisk in oil and stir in dill. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

1 tablespoon
40 calories; carbohydrates 2.2g; sugars 2.2g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 8.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 0.5mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 3.5mg; sodium 73.4mg; added sugar 2g.
