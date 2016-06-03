Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

  • Bring about 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and steam until just tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Spread on a plate or clean cutting board in a single layer until cool.

  • Arrange salmon, the potatoes, onion, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, eggs, roe, capers and lemon wedges on a platter (or platters). Sprinkle with chopped dill and pepper. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Steam potatoes and let stand at room temperature for up to 3 hours; assemble platter(s) and let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours.

Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska and Washington) is considered the best choice for the environment because it is more sustainably fished and has a more stable population. Farmed salmon, including Atlantic, should be avoided, as it endangers the wild salmon population.

To hard-boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.3g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 88.3mg; vitamin a iu 229.2IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 20.1mcg; calcium 36.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 34.8mg; potassium 249.1mg; sodium 306.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat
