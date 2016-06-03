Maryland Oyster Stew

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This delicate oyster soup recipe sets the tone for celebration at any meal. We made this stew healthier by primarily using low-fat milk and increasing the amount of vegetables. Don't worry about shucking the oysters--most supermarket seafood departments carry shucked oysters. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious bits at the bottom of the bowl.

Bill Scepansky
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until melted. Add onion and diced celery, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and very tender but not browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cut oysters in half or quarters, depending on size. Pour the oyster liquid through a fine-mesh sieve to strain out any grit.

  • Stir salt and paprika into the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add the strained oyster liquid, milk, cream and hot sauce. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to a simmer and gently add the oysters. Cook just until their edges begin to curl, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Season with pepper. Garnish with celery leaves and chives.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3, cover and hold for up to 1 hour or refrigerate stew and oysters separately for up to 1 day. To serve, reheat and finish with Step 4.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 5.1g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 41.4mg; vitamin a iu 606.9IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 28.3mcg; calcium 141.7mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 38.2mg; potassium 282.6mg; sodium 298.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 low-fat milk, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022