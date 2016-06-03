Maryland Oyster Stew
This delicate oyster soup recipe sets the tone for celebration at any meal. We made this stew healthier by primarily using low-fat milk and increasing the amount of vegetables. Don't worry about shucking the oysters--most supermarket seafood departments carry shucked oysters. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious bits at the bottom of the bowl.
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3, cover and hold for up to 1 hour or refrigerate stew and oysters separately for up to 1 day. To serve, reheat and finish with Step 4.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 low-fat milk, 1/2 vegetable