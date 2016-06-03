Spinach-Apple Juice

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Erica Allen

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Working in this order process spinach, grapefruit, apples, ginger and celery through a juicer according to the manufacturer's directions. (No juicer? See Blender Variation.)

    Advertisement

  • Fill 2 glasses with ice, if desired, and pour the juice into the glasses. Serve immediately.

Tips

No juicer? No problem. Try this DIY version of blended and strained juice instead: Coarsely chop all ingredients. First, place the soft and/or juice ingredients in the blender and process until liquefied. Then, add the remaining ingredients; blend until liquefied. Cut two 24-inch-long pieces of cheesecloth. Completely unfold each piece and then stack the pieces on top of each other. Fold the double stack in half so you have a 4-layer stack of cloth. Line a large bowl with the cheesecloth and pour the contents of the blender into the center. Gather the edges of the cloth together in one hand and use the other hand to twist and squeeze the bundle to extract all the juice from the pulp. Wear a pair of rubber gloves if you don't want the juice to stain your hands.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 10 ounces
Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 10g; potassium 150mg; sodium 60mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/24/2021