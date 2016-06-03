Creamy Grape Salad with Candied Walnuts
Traditional grape salad recipes are loaded with sugar and fat, but we made this creamy grape dessert salad recipe healthier by using reduced-fat cream cheese instead of full-fat cream cheese and using half the sugar called for in classic recipes. Bring this healthy grape salad recipe to a potluck and watch it disappear in moments.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Store candied walnuts at room temperature for up to 8 hours; cover and refrigerate salad for up to 8 hours. Top the salad with the walnuts just before serving.
143 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 20.6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 17.6g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 10.9mg; vitamin a iu 167.5IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 8.8mcg; calcium 35.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 197.9mg; sodium 54.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 5g.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat