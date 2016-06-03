Duck Chiles Rellenos
The days of just stuffing chiles with cheese to make chiles rellenos are over. Case in point: this duck-filled chile relleno recipe with onion, garlic, tomato, green olives, almonds and raisins. If you prefer, this chile relleno recipe also works with chicken instead of duck; use 1 cup chopped cooked chicken in Step 6.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 6 (omit almonds); refrigerate peppers and filling separately for up to 1 day. To serve, stir in almonds and finish Step 7.
Poblano peppers (sometimes called pasilla peppers) are dark green in color, about 6 inches long and can be fiery or relatively mild; there's no way to tell until you taste them. New Mexico chiles (aka Anaheim chiles) are 7 to 10 inches long, ripen from green to red and are mildly spicy. The two can be used interchangeably and are found at most large supermarkets.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat