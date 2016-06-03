Duck Chiles Rellenos

The days of just stuffing chiles with cheese to make chiles rellenos are over. Case in point: this duck-filled chile relleno recipe with onion, garlic, tomato, green olives, almonds and raisins. If you prefer, this chile relleno recipe also works with chicken instead of duck; use 1 cup chopped cooked chicken in Step 6.

Dave DeWitt
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013

total:

1 hr
1 hr
4
4

Nutrition Info

Ingredients
Directions

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium.

  • Remove skin from duck legs and thighs by sliding a paring knife under it and making little cuts in the membrane to release the skin from the meat. (Discard skin.)

  • Place the duck and peppers on the grill. Grill the duck, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, about 15 minutes. Grill the peppers, turning occasionally, until blistered on all sides, about 15 minutes total.

  • When the duck is cool enough to handle, strip the meat off the bones and finely chop. Peel the peppers and cut them open on one side to remove the seeds; leave stems intact if possible. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until soft, about 2 minutes. Add tomato and vinegar and cook, stirring, until the tomato starts to break down, about 3 minutes. Stir in the duck, olives, almonds, raisins and salt. Remove from the heat.

  • Stuff each pepper with about 1/2 cup of the filling and place on a baking sheet. Bake until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve each relleno with 1 tablespoon sour cream, garnished with cilantro leaves, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 6 (omit almonds); refrigerate peppers and filling separately for up to 1 day. To serve, stir in almonds and finish Step 7.

Poblano peppers (sometimes called pasilla peppers) are dark green in color, about 6 inches long and can be fiery or relatively mild; there's no way to tell until you taste them. New Mexico chiles (aka Anaheim chiles) are 7 to 10 inches long, ripen from green to red and are mildly spicy. The two can be used interchangeably and are found at most large supermarkets.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 relleno
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 13.2g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 6.4g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 952.4IU; vitamin c 103.3mg; folate 29.7mcg; calcium 67.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 512.4mg; sodium 407.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
