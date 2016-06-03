Quick Risotto with Shrimp, Corn & Edamame

In this healthy, quick risotto recipe, we use instant brown rice instead of arborio rice, and frozen corn and edamame to speed up the cooking time and add fiber. To get the creamy risotto texture without slow cooking, we stir in cream cheese and Parmesan just at the end of cooking.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add scallion whites and rice; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add wine and cook on medium-high until most of it is evaporated, 2 minutes. Add broth; return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Place shrimp on the rice. Return to a simmer. Cover and cook until the shrimp are cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir in edamame, corn and cream cheese until the cream cheese is incorporated. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes more. Remove from heat; stir in Parmesan and pepper. Top with scallion greens.

Tips

For sustainable shrimp, look for shrimp that's certified by an agency like the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find it, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 51.8g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 5.4g; fat 17.9g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 172.5mg; vitamin a iu 832.8IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 180.5mcg; calcium 227mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 141.2mg; potassium 703.8mg; sodium 744.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
