Loaded Baked Potato Soup
This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What Type of Potatoes Can Be Used?
We recommend using russet potatoes because they're starchier than other varieties of potatoes. High-starch, low-moisture russet potatoes break down and mash easily, which makes them perfect for thickening soups. After simmering the potatoes in chicken broth, we transfer about half of them into a bowl and mash them until almost smooth, but still a little chunky. The mashed potatoes are stirred back into the soup which gives it a thick and creamy texture.
How to Store Loaded Baked Potato Soup
This soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.
How to Make It Vegetarian
To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use vegetable broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large saucepan, potato masher
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable