Loaded Baked Potato Soup

This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook; updated October 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
What Type of Potatoes Can Be Used?

We recommend using russet potatoes because they're starchier than other varieties of potatoes. High-starch, low-moisture russet potatoes break down and mash easily, which makes them perfect for thickening soups. After simmering the potatoes in chicken broth, we transfer about half of them into a bowl and mash them until almost smooth, but still a little chunky. The mashed potatoes are stirred back into the soup which gives it a thick and creamy texture.

How to Store Loaded Baked Potato Soup

This soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.

How to Make It Vegetarian

To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use vegetable broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add bacon and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain, leaving the oil and bacon drippings in the pan. Add onion to the pan and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer about half the potatoes to a bowl and mash with a potato masher until almost smooth, but still a little chunky. Return the mashed potatoes to the pan along with sour cream, 1/4 cup cheese and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the cheese is melted and the soup is heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve garnished with crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/4 cup cheese and chives (or scallion greens).

Equipment

Large saucepan, potato masher

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 37.5g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 2.4g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 29.2mg; vitamin a iu 421.7IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 38mcg; calcium 171.6mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 52.9mg; potassium 1023mg; sodium 400.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
