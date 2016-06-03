Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Buttery! I made this soup exactly as the recipe was written, with the exception of having to let it simmer for about twice as long as the recipe called for in order to let the potatoes tenderize. It was worth the wait. I couldn't believe the buttery taste even though there was zero butter in the recipe. I am already looking forward to tomorrow's leftovers because I am willing to bet that it tastes even better after setting! Pros: Easy to make, tastes wonderful, low calorie count for the serving size Cons: You need to save enough time to let the potatoes get tender, about twice as long as the recipe says