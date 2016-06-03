Grape Chutney

With just a few minutes of preparation, you can make this gorgeous grape chutney recipe to serve with roast pork or chicken or to use as a sandwich spread. Purple grapes give it the richest color, but red grapes taste and look great too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013

20 mins
5

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add grapes, sherry, vinegar, mustard seeds and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the grapes have broken down, 10 to 20 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

1/4 cup
110 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 11.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 230.3IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 6.9mcg; calcium 21.4mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 11.5mg; potassium 204mg; sodium 124.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
