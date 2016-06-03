Belizean Habanero Hot Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This bright orange hot sauce recipe is perfect for spicing up eggs, soups and seafood. To cut the heat, use a little more carrot or fewer habanero peppers. Scotch bonnet peppers can be substituted.

Dave DeWitt
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add carrots and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the carrots are soft, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Carefully pour the mixture into a blender; let stand to cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Add habaneros, lime juice and salt; blend until smooth.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 465.7IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 2.4mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 20.2mg; sodium 50.8mg.
Exchanges:

0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022