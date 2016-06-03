Belizean Habanero Hot Sauce
This bright orange hot sauce recipe is perfect for spicing up eggs, soups and seafood. To cut the heat, use a little more carrot or fewer habanero peppers. Scotch bonnet peppers can be substituted.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 465.7IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 2.4mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 20.2mg; sodium 50.8mg.
Exchanges:
0