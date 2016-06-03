Boiled Lobsters with Dipping Sauce

To shell lobsters: Grasp a claw near the body. With a firm twist, remove from the body. Repeat with the second claw. Crack through the claw shell using a lobster cracker or kitchen shears. Remove the meat with a small fork. Hold the body in one hand and firmly grasp the tail in the other; twist and gently pull the tail from the body. (Discard the body.) The green/gray "goop" on the tail meat is called tomalley. Technically edible (and delicious to some), it functions as a filter and accumulates contaminants from the ocean--it's best to skip eating it. Cut through the underside of the tail shell with kitchen shears or use lobster crackers to crack the shell. Remove the meat from the shell with a fork. (One 1-pound lobster yields about 1 cup, or 4.5 ounces, cooked meat.)