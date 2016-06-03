Cream Cheese Frosting

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy and easy cream cheese frosting recipe is ready in just five minutes and makes enough to frost the top and sides of one 9-by-13-inch sheet cake. We made this frosting healthy, with less saturated fat and calories than traditional versions, by using reduced-fat cream cheese instead of full-fat cream cheese, using Greek yogurt in place of butter and keeping sugar to a minimum.

Katie Webster

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar, yogurt and vanilla in a mixing bowl until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Let come to room temperature before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 3.7g; sugars 3.6g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 12.7mg; vitamin a iu 144IU; folate 2.4mcg; calcium 21.4mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 26.1mg; sodium 57.6mg; added sugar 3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022