Roasted Beet & Barley Salad

Barley matches up with earthy, tender beets and the crunch of fresh celery, radishes and nuts in this beet salad recipe. Red beets turn your salad a gorgeous magenta. For a softer color, use golden or chioggia baby beets instead.

Anna Thomas
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Scrub beets under running water. Wrap the damp beets in heavy-duty foil (or a double layer of foil), crimping it closed to make a packet. Place in the oven and roast the beets until tender when pierced with a fork, 1 to 1 1/2 hours, depending on the size. Unwrap; when cool enough to handle, slip off the skins with your fingers. Cut the beets in quarters lengthwise.

  • Meanwhile, combine water, barley and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer and cook, uncovered, until the barley is tender, but still chewy, 40 to 50 minutes. Drain well and spread out on a baking sheet to cool.

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, mustard, honey (or agave), pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add the beets, celery, radishes and scallions; toss to coat. Let the vegetables marinate in the dressing for about 15 minutes. Stir in the barley.

  • Just before serving, stir in basil and top with nuts.

Tip

Toast nuts before using in a recipe for the best flavor. To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes. To toast chopped, small or sliced nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 4 (don't add radishes), cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Stir in radishes and basil and top with nuts before serving.

