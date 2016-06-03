Roasted Beet & Barley Salad

I was skeptical about this recipe but it is actually a very tasty dish!! The amount of water to barley seemed high. I soaked 2 cups of barley in 4 cups of water for 4 hours. I strained the 2 cups of barley from the soaking bowl and added it to 4 cups boiling water on stove. Reduced the heat and let it simmer for 40 minutes. Added salt half way through. The barley came out tender and delicious. All the added veggies (radishes, basil, scallions) really added a lot of flavor.