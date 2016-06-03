Ginger Bean Chow-Chow

To prepare vegetables: Place a large bowl filled with ice water next to the stove. Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan; add green beans and lima beans and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and plunge the beans into the ice water to stop cooking. When they are cool, drain and return to the bowl. Add fennel, green tomato (or tomatillo), bell pepper and onion to the bowl. Dissolve salt in the remaining 4 cups of water, then pour over the vegetables. Cover and refrigerate overnight.