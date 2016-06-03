Ginger Bean Chow-Chow
Chow-chow recipes vary regionally, but chow chow is generally a tangy, sweet and spicy relish made with coarsely chopped vegetables served either as a condiment (on a hot dog or sandwich, for instance) or drained and served as a vegetable side. This chow-chow recipe includes green beans, fennel, green tomato and bell pepper, but you could try it with other summer vegetables, such as corn or zucchini.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 417.7IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 14.9mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 124.3mg; sodium 65.9mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate