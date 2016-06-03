Ginger Bean Chow-Chow

Chow-chow recipes vary regionally, but chow chow is generally a tangy, sweet and spicy relish made with coarsely chopped vegetables served either as a condiment (on a hot dog or sandwich, for instance) or drained and served as a vegetable side. This chow-chow recipe includes green beans, fennel, green tomato and bell pepper, but you could try it with other summer vegetables, such as corn or zucchini.

Ronni Lundy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

1 hr 45 mins
20

  • To prepare vegetables: Place a large bowl filled with ice water next to the stove. Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan; add green beans and lima beans and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and plunge the beans into the ice water to stop cooking. When they are cool, drain and return to the bowl. Add fennel, green tomato (or tomatillo), bell pepper and onion to the bowl. Dissolve salt in the remaining 4 cups of water, then pour over the vegetables. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next day, drain the vegetables and discard the brine.

  • To prepare Ginger Liquor: Combine vinegar and sugar in a large pot. Bring to a gentle simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add ginger and simmer for 5 minutes. Add fennel seed, celery seed, mustard seed and peppercorns and continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add garlic. Let rest for 5 minutes, then drain through a fine sieve into a bowl.

  • Pour the infused liquid back into the pot and add the vegetables. Simmer gently, stirring often, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables from the liquid to a container (or containers) with a tight-fitting lid, such as a canning jar. Pour the liquid over the vegetables and let stand at room temperature until cool. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

1/4 cup
45 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 417.7IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 14.9mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 124.3mg; sodium 65.9mg; added sugar 5g.
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate
