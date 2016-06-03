Three Sisters Succotash

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In this easy succotash recipe, corn, squash and beans--known as the three sisters--are as delicious married in the pot as they are harmonious in the garden. Succotash, from the Native American word msiquatash, referred to a winter stew made from corn and beans, but now also describes various vegetable blends, such as this delightful summer garden mix. If you find lovely patty pan squashes, you could use those instead of regular zucchini or summer squash.

Ronni Lundy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beans in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the beans are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cut corn kernels from the cobs: Hold an ear by its stem end in a deep bowl. Use a small sharp knife to cut off the kernels, letting them fall into the bowl. Then scrape down the cob with a small spoon, scraping the "milk" and remaining corn pulp into the bowl. (Discard the cobs.)

  • When the beans are done, drain, reserving the cooking liquid.

  • Heat oil and butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the corn and "milk." Stir to coat well, then add squash (or zucchini), the beans and 2 tablespoons of the bean- cooking liquid. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn and squash are tender, 8 to 12 minutes. Add more bean-cooking liquid if necessary to keep the mixture from sticking to the pan. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Sprinkle with scallions and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 5.8g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 668.5IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 53.4mcg; calcium 32.6mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 39.7mg; potassium 367.1mg; sodium 303.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022