Sunny-Side Beans

In this lovely vegetarian green bean salad recipe, eggs are baked over a bed of saucy beans in ovenproof bowls or ramekins. (The runny yolk mingles deliciously with the melted butter.) The dish uses a combination of green beans in the pod plus a cup of the beans shelled out--known as “shelly beans”--or baby lima beans or crowder peas. Crowder peas are any variety of field pea, such as a black-eyed pea.

Ronni Lundy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

1 hr
4

  • Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add green beans and shelled beans (or peas or lima beans). Reduce the heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. (The beans will not be completely submerged in the liquid.) Stir in onion, butter and salt. Remove from heat, cover and let stand until the butter is melted.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Fill four 10-ounce ovenproof bowls (or an 8-inch-square baking dish) with hot water to warm them while the oven preheats.

  • Empty the bowls (or dish) and dry. If using bowls, place them on a baking sheet. Evenly divide the bean mixture and butter sauce among the bowls (or spread in the baking dish). Using a large spoon, make a 1/2-inch-deep well in the beans for each egg. Break an egg into each well.

  • Bake until the egg whites are just set, 15 to 20 minutes. Check after 15 minutes; if necessary, continue to bake, checking every minute or two, until the whites are set but the yolks are still liquid. Remove from the oven and let stand 5 minutes; the eggs will continue to cook a little bit. Serve with a generous grinding of pepper on top.

Equipment: Four 10-ounce ovenproof bowls or an 8-inch-square baking dish

Bring eggs to room temperature by either setting them out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerging them (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.

1 egg & about 1 cup beans
196 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 4g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 201.3mg; vitamin a iu 1103.2IU; vitamin c 13.5mg; folate 60.2mcg; calcium 78.1mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 52.4mg; potassium 435mg; sodium 382.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
