Green Bean & Tommy-Toe Salad
At first glance, you may think that vinegar or lemon juice has been inadvertently omitted from the ingredient list of this green bean and tomato salad recipe. Not so. The juice of tiny ripe cherry tomatoes, called “tommy toes” in parts of the mountain South, is acidic enough that you don't need vinegar or lemon juice, and also contributes subtle sweetness--the perfect counterpoint to fresh beans.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 4.2g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 1012IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 31.5mcg; calcium 30.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.3mg; potassium 309mg; sodium 298.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat