Green Bean & Tommy-Toe Salad

At first glance, you may think that vinegar or lemon juice has been inadvertently omitted from the ingredient list of this green bean and tomato salad recipe. Not so. The juice of tiny ripe cherry tomatoes, called “tommy toes” in parts of the mountain South, is acidic enough that you don't need vinegar or lemon juice, and also contributes subtle sweetness--the perfect counterpoint to fresh beans.

Ronni Lundy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oil and garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Put green beans in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the beans are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Drain the beans and transfer to a serving bowl. Discard the garlic and add the garlic-infused oil to the beans. Add onion and salt; gently toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Add tomatoes to the beans and gently stir to combine. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 4.2g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 1012IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 31.5mcg; calcium 30.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.3mg; potassium 309mg; sodium 298.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
