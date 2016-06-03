Lime-Mango Sorbet
It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Freeze in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Let soften slightly before serving.
If using frozen fruit, measure it frozen and then thaw before pureeing.
If you don't have an ice cream maker, freeze the mixture in a shallow metal cake pan or ice cube trays until solid, about 6 hours. Break into chunks and process in a food processor until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
88 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 22.4g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 20.3g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1119.7IU; vitamin c 40.1mg; folate 45.1mcg; calcium 13.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 11.1mg; potassium 182.8mg; sodium 1.7mg; added sugar 6g.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate