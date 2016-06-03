Turkey Ma Po Tofu

One of my new favorites! This is one of my new favorite recipes from Eating Well. I did add an extra tablespoon of sriracha because we are spice lovers and half an extra tablespoon of black bean sauce. The soft tofu worked perfectly and was a great addition of flavor and texture. We also each added a little extra soy sauce to taste after serving. Served over brown rice. We will definitely be making this again. Pros: easy, unique, healthy, flavorful