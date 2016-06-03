Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

30 mins
4

  • Whisk chile-garlic sauce, black bean sauce, rice wine (or sherry), soy sauce and 1 1/4 cups water in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey and mushrooms and cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey, until it is no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Add scallions and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

  • Add the reserved sauce; bring to a boil. Stir in tofu and cook until hot, about 2 minutes. Combine cornstarch with the remaining 2 tablespoons water and add to the pan. Simmer until the sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes.

A blend of ground chiles, garlic and vinegar, chile-garlic sauce is commonly used to add heat and flavor to Asian soups, sauces and stir-fries. It can be found in the Asian section of large supermarkets (sometimes labeled as chili-garlic sauce or paste) and keeps up to 1 year in the refrigerator.

Black bean-garlic sauce is a savory sauce used in Chinese cooking, made from fermented black soybeans, garlic and rice wine. Find it in the Asian-foods section of most supermarkets or at Asian markets. Refrigerate for up to 1 year.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 1/4 cups
320 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 17.8g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 65mg; vitamin a iu 156.7IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 67.5mcg; calcium 134.5mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 37.2mg; potassium 686.8mg; sodium 413.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 vegetable, 4 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
