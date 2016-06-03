Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing

Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce at large supermarkets.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013; updated March 2023

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Cut salmon into 4 equal portions. Brush with adobo sauce and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tips). Grill the salmon, turning once, until opaque, about 3 minutes per side.

  • Combine sour cream, vinegar, water, minced chipotle and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Toss greens in a large bowl with 1/2 cup of the dressing.

  • Divide the greens and salmon among 4 plates. Top with avocado, tomatoes and blue cheese. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.

Tips

To skin salmon, place the salmon fillet on a clean cutting board, skin side down. Starting at the tail end, slip the blade of a long, sharp knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding the skin down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to coat the food with cooking spray.

Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

4 oz. salmon & 2 cups salad
385 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 12.7g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 1.4g; fat 21.6g; saturated fat 7.8g; cholesterol 90.6mg; vitamin a iu 4248.9IU; vitamin c 35.8mg; folate 247mcg; calcium 264.5mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 103.2mg; potassium 1476.3mg; sodium 668.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1/2 high fat meat, 2 fat
