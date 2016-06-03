EatingWell Lobster Dipping Sauce

Dip your lobster in this lightened-up lobster butter sauce recipe to save about 125 calories and 11 grams saturated fat compared to dipping your lobster into straight melted butter.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

  • Bring wine, lemon juice and shallot to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the shallot is softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add butter and salt and whisk until the butter is melted.

  • Combine water and flour in a small bowl and whisk into the sauce. Cook, whisking, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 237.4IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 5.1mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 42.5mg; sodium 75.3mg.
