Yellow Gazpacho

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The yellow vegetables of summer--fresh corn, yellow tomatoes and yellow peppers--make this slightly sweet gazpacho soup recipe a beautiful and delicious alternative to red gazpacho.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Reserve 1/2 cup each corn kernels and bell pepper; cover and refrigerate. Working in two batches, puree the remaining corn and bell pepper, tomatoes, bread, onion, vinegar, oil and salt in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.

  • Serve garnished with the reserved corn and bell pepper and chives.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Finish with Step 2 just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 19.5g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 4.6g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 217.4IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 75.4mcg; calcium 31.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.6mg; potassium 588.1mg; sodium 463.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat

