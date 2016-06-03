Yellow Gazpacho
The yellow vegetables of summer--fresh corn, yellow tomatoes and yellow peppers--make this slightly sweet gazpacho soup recipe a beautiful and delicious alternative to red gazpacho.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Finish with Step 2 just before serving.
136 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 19.5g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 4.6g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 217.4IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 75.4mcg; calcium 31.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.6mg; potassium 588.1mg; sodium 463.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat