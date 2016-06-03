Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette
This roasted red pepper vinaigrette recipe has a Spanish zing with the addition of sherry vinegar and smoked paprika. Purchased jarred roasted red peppers make this salad dressing recipe quick, or you can make it extra-special by roasting your own red peppers.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Tip: Smoked paprika is made from smoke-dried red peppers and adds earthy, smoky flavor to food. Look for different types of paprika: sweet, bittersweet and hot, at well-stocked supermarkets, gourmet markets or online at tienda.com.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 573.5IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 10.5mg; sodium 242.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat