Raspberry-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Fresh raspberries give this raspberry-tarragon vinaigrette a burst of antioxidants. Try this raspberry salad dressing recipe with bitter greens, such as arugula or escarole.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

total:
5 mins
Servings:
10

  • Place raspberries, oil, vinegar, shallot, tarragon, salt and sugar in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Or blend in a large glass measuring cup or wide jar with an immersion blender.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.8g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 66.7IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 8.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 42.8mg; sodium 119.8mg.
2 fat
