Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

This lime-cilantro vinaigrette recipe has South American flair with the addition of jalapeño, lime juice and cumin. Serve this cilantro salad dressing recipe on a green salad or as a dipping sauce for grilled meat, seafood or veggies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

15 mins
15 mins
10
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Place cilantro, oil, lime, garlic, jalapeno, cumin, sugar and salt in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Or blend in a large glass measuring cup or wide jar with an immersion blender.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

2 tablespoons
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.7g; fat 11.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 129.9IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 5.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 28.4mg; sodium 234mg.
