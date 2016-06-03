Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or with stir-fried greens.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place carrot, oil, vinegar, miso, onion, ginger and soy sauce in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Or blend in a large glass measuring cup or wide jar with an immersion blender.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Miso is a fermented soybean paste that adds flavor to dishes like soups, sauces and salad dressings. White or sweet miso (Shiromiso), made with soy and rice, is yellow and milder in flavor. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets. It will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.8g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 1840.7IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 3.2mcg; calcium 6.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 50.7mg; sodium 189.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 Fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022