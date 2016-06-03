Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette
This carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or with stir-fried greens.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Miso is a fermented soybean paste that adds flavor to dishes like soups, sauces and salad dressings. White or sweet miso (Shiromiso), made with soy and rice, is yellow and milder in flavor. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets. It will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
2 Fat