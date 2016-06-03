Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Or blend in a large glass measuring cup or wide jar with an immersion blender.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.5g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 60.3IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 6.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.2mg; potassium 36.6mg; sodium 181.7mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022