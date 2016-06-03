Balsamic Vinaigrette
In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.5g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 60.3IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 6.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.2mg; potassium 36.6mg; sodium 181.7mg.
Exchanges:
3 fat