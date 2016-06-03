Tortilla Bowls
In this homemade recipe, we show you how to make corn tortilla bowls using the underside of a muffin tin as a mold and baking them to create individual taco serving bowls.
How Do You Make Tortilla Bowls?
Store-bought tortilla bowls are usually deep-fried. For a healthier version, we bake corn tortillas on the underside of a muffin tin until they're crispy. The first step is to heat the corn tortillas until they're warm. Warming tortillas makes them pliable and prevents them from cracking and breaking. You can warm tortillas in the oven, on the stove or in the microwave.
How Do You Use Tortilla Bowls?
Make taco bowls for a healthy and fun way to serve taco filling! Try our chicken taco bowls, which are filled with a zesty green salsa chicken filling. Fill the tortilla bowls with taco salad, make chipotle-lime cauliflower taco bowls or high-protein breakfast taco bowls. For shrimp taco bowls, try our shrimp tacos with avocado crema recipe, and check out more healthy taco recipes for tortilla bowl filling ideas.
Can Tortilla Bowls Be Made Ahead?
Yes, you can make them ahead and store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Warm and re-crisp them in the oven at 375°F before using.
Muffin tin with 12 (1/2-cup) cups, wire rack
Tips
Warming tortillas prevents them from cracking and breaking. Here are three ways to warm your tortillas:
In the oven: Wrap stacks of 8 tortillas in foil; place in a 375°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
On the stove: Turn a gas or electric burner on high. Using tongs, slide one tortilla at a time over the burner for a few seconds, alternating sides, until it's softened and beginning to char. Cover tortillas to keep warm.
In the microwave: Wrap a stack of 8 tortillas in a barely damp, clean kitchen towel (or paper towel); microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds.