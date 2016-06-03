Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce
There are endless ways to use this sage-flecked roasted cherry tomato sauce recipe: serve with baked fish, spread it on a panini or simply toss it with whole-wheat pasta for an instant, quick and flavorful dinner.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat before using.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 3.4g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 857.2IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; folate 18.5mcg; calcium 26.5mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 15.7mg; potassium 277.7mg; sodium 200.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat