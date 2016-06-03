Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce

There are endless ways to use this sage-flecked roasted cherry tomato sauce recipe: serve with baked fish, spread it on a panini or simply toss it with whole-wheat pasta for an instant, quick and flavorful dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

30 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, sage, 1 tablespoon oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a 9-by-13-inch metal pan. Roast, stirring once halfway through, until the tomatoes and onion are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Lightly mash the tomatoes to release their juices. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Serve warm.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat before using.

1/2 cup
94 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 3.4g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 857.2IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; folate 18.5mcg; calcium 26.5mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 15.7mg; potassium 277.7mg; sodium 200.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
