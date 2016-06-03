Fish Sauce with Chiles
Downright addictive, this spicy fish sauce recipe marries pungent fish sauce with the fire of chiles. Try it in place of plain fish sauce but use sparingly as it's high in sodium. You can use this fish sauce immediately, but it will be very hot. As it settles over the following days the fish sauce will gradually get a little milder.
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 1 month.
Tips: Look for fiery hot Thai “bird” chiles in well-stocked supermarkets or Asian markets. If you can't find them, serrano or jalapeño chiles can be used as a substitute.
Fish sauce is a pungent Southeast Asian condiment made from salted, fermented fish. Find it in the Asian-food section of well-stocked supermarkets and at Asian specialty markets. We use Thai Kitchen fish sauce, lower in sodium than other brands (1,190 mg per tablespoon), in our recipe testing and nutritional analyses.