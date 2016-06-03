Curried Shrimp & Potato Kebabs

This curried potato and shrimp kebab recipe cooks in less than 5 minutes on the grill and packs plenty of flavor thanks to a generous amount of curry powder, garlic and cilantro.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

30 mins
30 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium. (No grill? See Broiler Variation.)

  • Place potatoes in a microwave-safe container. Cover and microwave on High until just tender when pierced with a fork, 3 to 3 1/2 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine oil, cilantro, curry powder, garlic and salt in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture in a small bowl. Add shrimp and the potatoes to the large bowl; toss to coat. Thread the shrimp and potatoes onto four 12-inch skewers.

  • Grill the kebabs, turning once, until the shrimp are pink and the potatoes are browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Stir yogurt and lime juice into the small bowl of reserved sauce. Serve each kebab with 2 tablespoons sauce.

Tips

Equipment: 4 (12-inch) skewers

Tip: Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

Broiler Variation: Coat a broiler pan with cooking spray and place the skewers on the pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat source until the shrimp are pink and the potatoes are browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 kebab & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 2.4g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 143.5mg; vitamin a iu 241.1IU; vitamin c 13.5mg; folate 26.6mcg; calcium 134.7mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 35.4mg; potassium 236.9mg; sodium 341.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 2 lean meat, 2 fat

