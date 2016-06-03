Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

30 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine lemon juice, oil, mayonnaise, garlic and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Sprinkle chicken with salt. Cut romaine in half lengthwise, leaving root ends intact. Grill the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Two minutes before the chicken is done, place the romaine on the rack and grill, turning once or twice, until lightly charred and beginning to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes total.

  • Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Cut the root ends off the romaine, then chop the leaves. Add the chicken, lettuce and Parmesan to the bowl with the dressing; toss until well combined. Fill each wrap with about 1 1/2 cups of the salad and roll closed.

Tip: Oil the grill rack before you grill to keep food from sticking. Bring a little bowl of oil out to the preheated grill along with a folded paper towel and a pair of tongs. Oil the paper towel, hold it with the tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill--it can cause a flare-up.)

Eat neat: Keeping the filling inside a wrap or burrito can be a challenge, especially if you're on the go. That's why we recommend wrapping your burrito in foil so you can pick it up and eat it without losing the filling, peeling back the foil as you go.

1 wrap
429 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 2.6g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 69.3mg; vitamin a iu 6881.8IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 112.3mcg; calcium 124.7mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 37.2mg; potassium 408.1mg; sodium 687.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
