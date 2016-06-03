Herb Vinaigrette
This fresh herb vinaigrette dressing recipe is great tossed with mixed greens or as a dressing for cold pasta salads. To make a vegetarian version, swap the chicken broth for vegetable broth.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
45 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 55IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 14.4mg; sodium 60.6mg.
1 fat