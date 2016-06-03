Peas & Ham Pasta Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This creamy pasta salad recipe with peas, ham and mushrooms is lower in calories and fat compared to a classic pasta salad. Using whole-wheat pasta and loading it with plenty of vegetables makes it as nutritious as it is delicious. If you have fresh-shelled peas on hand, use those instead of frozen peas. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Dressing
Pasta Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Mash garlic and salt in a medium bowl with the back of a spoon into a chunky paste. Add buttermilk, mayonnaise, dill and vinegar; whisk until combined.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare pasta salad: Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to package directions. Drain, transfer to a large bowl and let cool. Add mushrooms, peas, ham, onion, eggs, cheese, pepper and the dressing; toss to coat.

Tips

To hard-boil eggs, place in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with 1 inch of water. Bring just to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, immediately pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand in the water until cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 45.8g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 4.3g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 88mg; vitamin a iu 1037.4IU; vitamin c 8.6mg; folate 65.1mcg; calcium 130.1mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 92.3mg; potassium 375.2mg; sodium 655.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022