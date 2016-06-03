Very Berry Fruit Salad

I took this fruit salad to an eclipse viewing deck brunch and everyone enjoyed it. Very seldom do I find recipes that are real keepers but this one sure is. I did make one change though only because I couldn't find crème fraiche. I really didn't want the lemon curd mixed with sour cream or yogurt with the twang (which I'm sure would suit most other peoples taste), so I bought a jar of a product called Crème Mexicana & found I loved the stuff. It's kind of thick so texture was just right when mixed with the lemon curd & used as a topping for the fruit. I would use this product again and will find other uses for it as well. Waffles were on the menu and this fruit salad was also yummy over them.