Very Berry Fruit Salad
This easy fruit salad recipe is a dazzler: a large bowl of colorful berries served with a cool lemon curd sauce. Use room-temperature fruit in this berry salad (or if you are taking the berries out of the refrigerator, set them in an oven that's recently been on to gently warm them). The flavor of warm or room-temperature berries is so much better, as if they're fresh-picked and still hold the warmth of the sun.
Make Ahead Tip: Make berry puree (Step 1) and lemon sauce (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Combine fresh berries with the puree about 1 hour before serving.
Tip: Look for prepared lemon curd--a custardy spread--near the jams in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty-foods stores. Try leftover curd on toasted baguette. Alternatively, omit Step 2 and use lemon-flavored Greek yogurt to top the berry salad.
1 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat