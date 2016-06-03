Yellow Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring
Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from turmeric dyes white eggs a beautifully vibrant yellow. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate hard-boiled eggs for up to 1 week.
Tip: To hard-boil, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with 1 inch of water. Bring just to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, immediately pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand in the water until cool.
Serving Size:1 egg
72 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 270IU; folate 23.5mcg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 6mg; potassium 69mg; sodium 71mg.
1 medium-fat meat