Yellow Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from turmeric dyes white eggs a beautifully vibrant yellow. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

5 hrs 10 mins
1

  • Place turmeric in a medium bowl. Pour boiling water over the turmeric and let steep for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours to extract the color.

  • Stir vinegar into the dyeing liquid; add the eggs. Refrigerate the eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours or up to 1 day. Longer soaking will give a more vivid color, but limit soak time to 24 hours.

  • Remove the eggs from the dye with a slotted spoon. Rinse of any excess spice residue, then let dry on a wire rack. If you plan to eat the eggs, refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate hard-boiled eggs for up to 1 week.

Tip: To hard-boil, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with 1 inch of water. Bring just to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, immediately pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand in the water until cool.

1 egg
72 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 270IU; folate 23.5mcg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 6mg; potassium 69mg; sodium 71mg.
1 medium-fat meat
