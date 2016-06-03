Strawberry-Rhubarb Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy strawberry-rhubarb squares recipe. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these strawberry-rhubarb bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • To prepare filling: Meanwhile, combine strawberries, rhubarb and water in a medium saucepan. Cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until the fruit is very soft and mostly broken down, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Pour the strained juice into a glass measuring cup. You need 1 cup strained juice; remove any extra or add a little water if you are short. Stir lemon (or lime) juice into the strained fruit juice.

  • Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in the juice mixture. Pour the filling over the crust.

  • Bake until just set, 15 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly--it will firm up as it cools.)

  • Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with fresh strawberries and dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square, 2 1/2 inches
Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 29.7g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 13.4g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 48.1mg; vitamin a iu 162.8IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 13.5mcg; calcium 29.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 7.6mg; potassium 135.2mg; sodium 115mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat
