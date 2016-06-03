Raspberry Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy raspberry squares recipe using the juice of fresh raspberries in the filling. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these raspberry bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • To prepare filling: Meanwhile, combine raspberries and water in a medium saucepan. Cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until the fruit is very soft and mostly broken down, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Pour the strained juice into a glass measuring cup. You need 1 cup strained juice; remove any extra or add a little water if you are short. Stir in lemon (or lime) juice.

  • Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in the juice mixture. Pour the filling over the crust.

  • Bake until just set, 15 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly--it will firm up as it cools.)

  • Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with fresh raspberries and dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square, 2 1/2 inches
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 13.3g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 48.1mg; vitamin a iu 149.2IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 8.6mg; potassium 84.3mg; sodium 114.3mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat
