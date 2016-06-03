Lemon Squares

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

2 hrs 45 mins
9

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners' sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake the crust until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • To prepare filling: Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch, baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in water and lemon juice. Pour the filling over the crust.

  • Bake until just set, 18 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly--it will firm up as it cools.)

  • Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with lemon zest and dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

1 square, 2 1/2 inches
207 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 15.8g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 48.1mg; vitamin a iu 139.4IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 7.1mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 43.9mg; sodium 127.9mg; added sugar 16g.
1/2 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat
