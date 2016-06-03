Blueberry Squares

Not worth the effort or the time Why not use the whole fruit instead of juicing the berries? It would probably a better dessert to use the whole fruit and make the crust ingredients into a crumble on top. I understand Lemon Squares as you usually only use the juice of the fruit, but what a waste of beautiful berries. And lining the baking pan with foil only made it more difficult to remove. Cons: Does not use the whole fruit