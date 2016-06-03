Blueberry Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy blueberry squares recipe using juice from fresh blueberries in the filling. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these blueberry bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.

  • To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • To prepare filling: Meanwhile, combine blueberries and water in a medium saucepan. Cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until the fruit is very soft and mostly broken down, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl, pressing on the solids to extract all the liquid. Pour the strained juice into a glass measuring cup. You need 1 cup strained juice; remove any extra or add a little water if you are short. Stir in lemon (or lime) juice.

  • Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in the juice mixture. Pour the filling over the crust.

  • Bake until just set, 15 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly--it will firm up as it cools.)

  • Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with fresh blueberries and dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square, 2 1/2 inches
Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 32.2g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 15.6g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 48.1mg; vitamin a iu 159IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 8.2mcg; calcium 9.9mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 4.1mg; potassium 66.4mg; sodium 114.3mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat
