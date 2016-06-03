Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Noodle Soup with Star Anise

This comforting slow-cooker soup is inspired by pho, the traditional Vietnamese noodle dish made with rice noodles and meat, and served in a flavorful, clear broth with a multitude of garnishes. For this recipe, we've used low-sodium chicken broth seasoned with star anise, clove, ginger and cinnamon. Ngo gai (culantro) and onion are also commonly used to flavor the broth. It's perfect for the slow-cooker because pho usually simmers for at least three hours, becoming infused with the flavor of the spices. For garnishing, we've lined up bean sprouts, basil, mint, cilantro, sliced chile and lime wedges, but you could also use cabbage or scallions. One of the best parts of this dish is how customizable it is.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

4 hrs 30 mins
6

  • Combine broth, brown sugar, fish sauce, star anise, cloves, ginger and cinnamon stick in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken breasts, meat-side down. Cover and cook on High for 4 hours (or on Low for 8 hours).

  • Transfer the chicken to a cutting board. Remove spices and discard. Add noodles and bok choy to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 30 minutes.

  • Remove the chicken from the bone and shred with two forks. When the noodles are tender, stir in the shredded chicken. Serve bowls of soup with bean sprouts, basil, mint, cilantro, sliced chile and lime wedges on the side so everyone can add their own toppings.

Make Ahead Tip: Combine seasonings with broth; prep chicken; cover and refrigerate separately for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

Add star anise, named for its star-shaped pods, to Asian-inspired dishes to lend distinctive licorice-like flavor. Look for it with other bulk spices in natural-foods stores, in Asian markets or online at penzeys.com.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

about 2 cups
352 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 39.4g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 7.3g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 75.2mg; vitamin a iu 4494.4IU; vitamin c 29.7mg; folate 81.5mcg; calcium 163.3mg; iron 5.6mg; magnesium 65.2mg; potassium 953.9mg; sodium 594.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 4 lean meat
