Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Poaching fish with a little flavorful liquid may be the easiest way to cook fish! This quick poached-fish recipe stars salmon, but tuna, mahi-mahi or cod work just as well. Look for pea sprouts, also called “pea shoots,” at farmers' markets and in well-stocked supermarkets. Or use 1 more cup thinly sliced snap peas instead.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, mirin, soy sauce, vinegar and ginger in a large skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 4 minutes. Add fish; sprinkle with salt. Cover, reduce heat to medium and cook, turning once, just until opaque in the center, 4 to 8 minutes (depending on thickness).

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine radishes, snap peas and pea sprouts in a medium bowl. When the fish is done, pour the braising liquid into the bowl and toss to coat. Serve the salad on the fish.

Tips

Look for mirin--a sweet, low-alcohol rice wine used in Japanese cooking--near other Asian ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Use it to add a touch of sweetness to sauces and marinades. Refrigerate for up to 6 months.

PO Box 95?20 Pitman Road?Websterville, VT 05678

For information about choosing sustainable seafood, visit seafoodwatch.org.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3-4 oz. fish & 3/4 cup salad
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 15.4g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 4.7g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 385.9IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 69.9mcg; calcium 72.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 60.9mg; potassium 666mg; sodium 620.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022