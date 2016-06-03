Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad

My newest addition to my go to salmon recipe collection I made the recipe exactly as written, except added some shredded carrots as well. I had never tried pea sprouts before so this was a good excuse. Everyone loved the dish. Next time I might remove about have of the ginger matchsticks after cooking, but prior to dressing the salad. Loved the pea sprouts and radishes, but your own salad concoction will do just fine. Pros: Delicious, healthy, easy Cons: pea sprouts can be pricy, ginger was a tad bit overpowering onthe salad