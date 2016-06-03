Pickled Garlic Cloves
Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar--white, red or cider vinegar. Serve as part of an antipasti spread or chop and add to pasta salad, vinaigrettes or stir-fries. Use the freshest garlic you can find to make the best pickles.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Equipment: 2-cup canning jar
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.8IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 34.1mg; sodium 12.4mg.
Exchanges:
free food