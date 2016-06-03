Pickled Garlic Cloves

Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar--white, red or cider vinegar. Serve as part of an antipasti spread or chop and add to pasta salad, vinaigrettes or stir-fries. Use the freshest garlic you can find to make the best pickles.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add garlic and cook for 3 minutes; drain. Transfer the garlic to a 2-cup glass canning jar (or other heatproof jar) with a tight-fitting lid.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 2/3 cup water, vinegar, sugar, salt, peppercorns, mustard seeds, fennel seeds and crushed red pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour the hot pickling solution into the jar. Let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours for the flavors to develop.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 2-cup canning jar

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.8IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 34.1mg; sodium 12.4mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022