Snap Pea & Quinoa Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Snap peas and mushrooms are combined with the fresh flavor of lemon in this pretty, healthy quinoa salad recipe. If you can make it ahead of time, do--this quinoa salad is even better the next day, after the dressing has soaked into the mushrooms and quinoa. (Adapted from “Quinoa Revolution” by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water and quinoa in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside to cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • Combine peas, mushrooms, onion and dill in a medium bowl. Whisk vinegar, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and maple syrup in a small bowl. Stir the dressing into the cooled quinoa until evenly dispersed. Add the quinoa to the vegetable mixture, toss and serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare quinoa (Step 1), cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Cover and refrigerate the prepared salad for up to 1 day.

Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 6g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 319.6IU; vitamin c 18.7mg; folate 69mcg; calcium 35.6mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 67.9mg; potassium 310.6mg; sodium 9.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022