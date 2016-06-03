Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars Lovely Complex Flavour We loved this soup. I followed the recipe pretty much as is but for the hot sauce I used a very hot sauce by Dante's Inferno their White Hot sauce described as excruciating. I didn't change the amount because we like very hot food. The soup was nicely spicy and the flavour of the peanut still came through. We will make this again.

Rating: 4 stars Sweet and Spicy Peanut Goodness This is worth your effort to make. It's sweet and spicy with the additon of the black pepper and hot sauce. if your family is a little adventurous they will love this! Pros: This soup was easy to make I can see several variations possible I used sweet potatoes instead of Cons: Recipe needs tweaking I skipped the extra 2 cups of water and added more peanut butter.

Rating: 4 stars Yum! I used Franks Red in this recipe for the hot sauce and it turned out great. I used 5 cups of stock and 1 cup water which also gave it a bit ore flavour. Simple and delicious recipe!

Rating: 5 stars Try it with white beans! I agree: omit water (use only 4C broth) and increase peanut butter to 1/2C. Also: for an even healthier version replace potatoes with a one can of white beans drained and rinsed. Pros: Easy & tasty

Rating: 4 stars Easy to Make Based on previous reviewer's comments I left out the 2 cups of water & just used the 4 cups of chicken broth. The soup thickened on standing so I will probably have to add more chicken broth tomorrow when I reheat the leftovers; it was very flavorful. I used regular peanut butter instead of natural. I went easy on the hot sauce and let my hubby add more to taste. I added cut-up cooked chicken thighs served it with a salad and bread and we had a great dinner. I would definitely make this again. Pros: One Pot Meal

Rating: 5 stars I've made this 2 times in 2 weeks! I added Chili Paste for more spice as well as black pepper. It's a great soup for lunch that will leave me feeling satiated. I'll make this again I'm sure. Pros: Healthy easy to make and very tasty Cons: Quinoa takes a while to cook

Rating: 4 stars Finally something with veggies my picky kids will eat! I read the other reviews carefully and based on their info I also made a few adjustments. #1 I omitted the water (using four cups of chicken broth only). This makes a thick and flavorful stew vs a watery soup. #2 I used chili sauce instead of hot sauce (we don't love really spicy food). and #3 I used more peanut butter than the recipe called for...probably half a cup. The result was delicious but needed just a little bit of acid so I squeezed a lime into the pot. Amazing. Another reviewer added a dash of vinegar with good results. I admit to pulling out the food processor to speed up the prep...I hate chopping vegetables. The best part? I told my VERY picky five year old and seven year old that it was peanut butter soup and they gobbled it down. Will make again. Pros: Easy and tasty

Rating: 4 stars very tasty...smells great when cooking and reheating...my coworkers were drooling