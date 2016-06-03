Guacamole-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

A cousin of chile rellenos, these roasted stuffed poblano peppers are filled with guacamole and shredded lettuce. Serve this healthy Mexican-inspired recipe as a light lunch or go all out and serve it as a side dish with tacos or enchiladas for dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler to High.

    Advertisement

  • Place peppers on a large baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat source, turning once or twice, until the skins blacken and blister, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a large bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Peel the peppers, leaving the stems attached.

  • Meanwhile, scoop avocados into a medium bowl and coarsely mash. Add cilantro, onion and salt; stir to combine.

  • Stem and seed 1 pepper; chop. Stir into the avocado mixture. Make a lengthwise slit through one wall of each of the remaining 4 peppers and carefully remove the seeds. Divide romaine among the peppers, then fill with a generous 1/3 cup guacamole each.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare poblanos (Steps 1-2); cover and refrigerate in a single layer for up to 2 days.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pepper
Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 8.7g; sugars 3.3g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 1580IU; vitamin c 85.7mg; folate 108.7mcg; calcium 27.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 41mg; potassium 694.5mg; sodium 156.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022