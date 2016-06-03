Garlic Stir-Fried Snow Peas & Pea Greens

This healthy, fresh snow pea stir-fry recipe incorporates pea greens, also known as pea shoots, the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Adding a little garlic scape pesto at the end gives an added subtle garlicky flavor. Garlic scapes are green, spiral-shaped sprouts that appear on the top of garlic plants in the spring . Look for them at farmers' markets in the spring and early summer, but if you can't find them regular garlic cloves can be used as a substitute. Use any leftover pesto in scrambled eggs, added to soup or in pasta sauces.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Garlic Scape Pesto
Stir-Fry

Directions

  • To prepare pesto: Pulse garlic scapes (or garlic) in a food processor until well chopped. Add oil and process until somewhat smooth. (Makes about 2/3 cup.)

  • To prepare stir-fry: Heat oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 10 to 15 seconds. Add peas; cook, stirring, until bright green and the garlic is light brown, about 1 minute. Stir in pea greens (or sprouts) and Garlic Scape Pesto to taste. Add soy sauce; cook, stirring, until the pea greens are starting to wilt, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate extra garlic scape pesto in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

Pea greens, also known as pea shoots, are the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. They have a mild sweetness akin to snap peas or snow peas. Look for pea shoots at farmers' markets or Asian markets. Pea sprouts are smaller sprouted pea leaves and are easier to find--many large supermarkets stock them year-round.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 21.1g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 1.4g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 442.4IU; vitamin c 26.8mg; folate 100.1mcg; calcium 44.9mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 45mg; potassium 330.4mg; sodium 147.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 vegetable, 1 fat
