Garlic Stir-Fried Snow Peas & Pea Greens
This healthy, fresh snow pea stir-fry recipe incorporates pea greens, also known as pea shoots, the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Adding a little garlic scape pesto at the end gives an added subtle garlicky flavor. Garlic scapes are green, spiral-shaped sprouts that appear on the top of garlic plants in the spring . Look for them at farmers' markets in the spring and early summer, but if you can't find them regular garlic cloves can be used as a substitute. Use any leftover pesto in scrambled eggs, added to soup or in pasta sauces.
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate extra garlic scape pesto in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Pea greens, also known as pea shoots, are the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. They have a mild sweetness akin to snap peas or snow peas. Look for pea shoots at farmers' markets or Asian markets. Pea sprouts are smaller sprouted pea leaves and are easier to find--many large supermarkets stock them year-round.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
