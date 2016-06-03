Garlic Stir-Fried Snow Peas & Pea Greens

This healthy, fresh snow pea stir-fry recipe incorporates pea greens, also known as pea shoots, the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Adding a little garlic scape pesto at the end gives an added subtle garlicky flavor. Garlic scapes are green, spiral-shaped sprouts that appear on the top of garlic plants in the spring . Look for them at farmers' markets in the spring and early summer, but if you can't find them regular garlic cloves can be used as a substitute. Use any leftover pesto in scrambled eggs, added to soup or in pasta sauces.