Black-Eyed Pea Dip

In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.

Jim Romanoff
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

total:
10 mins
Servings:
21

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine black-eyed peas, oil, vinegar, garlic, thyme and hot sauce in a blender. Puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.5g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 3.8IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 7.8mcg; calcium 4.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 26.7mg; sodium 29.9mg.
Exchanges:

free food
