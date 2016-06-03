Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables

I did not make any changes to the recipe - it is very good, but i agree it could be a bit more flavorful; however, i had one major problem. The lentils did not cook properly! i just couldn't figure it out; i've eaten lentils a bunch as a child not so much of late. After the failure, i googled that either the lentils were old . . . or there could be a problem cooking them with the acidic tomatos. Anyway, i then cooked up a separate batch of lentils (alone); dished out lentils into my bowl and added the soup on top -- MUCH better, and I managed to save the large pot of soup! I didn't read all the review, but curious if anyone else had problem with the lentils cooking in the crockpot?