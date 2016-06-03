Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables

Spices often used in Moroccan cuisine like turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and black pepper give this soup complexity and deep flavor. Make it a day ahead, if you can, to give the spices time to mingle and develop. This easy slow cooker recipe makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.

Joyce Hendley, M.S. Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

5 hrs 30 mins
12

  • Combine onions, carrots, garlic, oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker (see Tip). Add broth, water, cauliflower, lentils, tomatoes and tomato paste and stir until well combined.

  • Cover and cook until the lentils are tender, 4 to 5 hours on High or 8 to 10 hours on Low.

  • During the last 30 minutes of cooking, stir in spinach. Just before serving, stir in cilantro and lemon juice.

Tip: For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

To make ahead: Stir in spinach (Step 3), cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. Stir in cilantro and lemon juice just before serving.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

1 1/4 cups
128 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 21.3g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 5114.6IU; vitamin c 29.1mg; folate 45.1mcg; calcium 62mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 406mg; sodium 450.1mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 1/2 starch
